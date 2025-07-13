Liverpool vs Preston: Fans honour Diogo Jota, brother with special tribute

During the friendly football match between Liverpool and Preston North End on Sunday, July 13, Liverpool held a special tribute in memory of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Diogo and his brother died when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.

As per the reports, Diogo was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.

At the stadium Deepdale, the Liverpool fans showed their respect by bringing many flags and banners with Diogo's name, most of them mentioning his famous number 20 shirt, which Liverpool has now retired.

There were also many Portugal flags to honour Jota, who was from Portugal and had recently helped his country win the UEFA Nations League in his last match.

Before the game started, a minute of silence was also held, right after the club's anthem You'll Never Walk Alone was played.

Meanwhile, Liverpool players are being urged to stay true to themselves during an emotionally challenging following the death of teammate Diogo.

Manager Arne Slot encouraged the team to express their emotions freely in his first interview since Jota's death.

Slot said, "If we want to laugh, we laugh; if we want to cry, we're going to cry. If they want to train they can train, if they don't want to train they can not train. But be yourself, don't think you have to be different than your emotions tell you," as per BBC Sports.

"We will always carry him with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go," he added.

Preston's team captain Ben Whiteman also showed support by placing a wreath, a symbol of mourning, in front of Liverpool fans before the game began.

