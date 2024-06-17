Scooter Braun officially leaves managing post after accusations

Scooter Braun had silently left his manager post around two years back, and now the decision has been made official with an announcement.
On Monday, June 17, Variety reported that he has confirmed stepping back from managing top artists, such as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.
The decision has been made as the entrepreneur wants to solely focus on serving as a CEO at HYBE America, which is a company he had sold his own business, Ithaca Holdings, to in 2021.
It has been additionally mentioned that Scooter Braun now wishes to spend more time with his family, including 2 parents, 4 siblings, and 1 child he shares with ex-wife Yael Cohen Braun.
In his formal statement, he released a 1,400-worded document, describing his experiences and the reason why this step was taken.
Starting out by aiding Justin Bieber in the late 2000s, the record executive went on to manage Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, Black Eyed Peas, Taylor Swift, and many other famous names.
He had become quite successful, allowing him to boast high charges before being exposed for “incessant, manipulative bullying” by various celebrities.
Taylor Swift in particular had opened up about how Scooter Braun stripped singers off their copyrights entirely because of which she had to re-record her previous albums.