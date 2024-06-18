Royal

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘begged’ King Charles for not marrying Queen Camilla

Prince Harry, Prince William nicknamed Queen Camilla out of anger

  • June 18, 2024


Prince Harry adopted a nickname for stepmother Queen Camilla which showed how miserable he and Prince William felt after King Charles “replaced” Princess Diana.

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he would refer to Your Majesty’s new wife as the “Other Woman,” as per Mirror.

He additionally mentioned that King Charles’ relationship with Queen Camilla used to “torment and confuse” Prince William immensely throughout their childhood.

Another heartbreaking revelation in the book described that Prince Harry and his elder brother “begged” their father not to marry another person.

And, in another passage, he went on to recall that despite being quite young, they could already “sense the presence” of third-party creeping into their parents’ crumbled relationship.

The Prince of Wales felt “tremendous guilt” on part of his mother when King Charles and Queen Camilla finally got together openly.

Referring to Princess Diana’s famous BBC interview, Prince Harry recalled that she had said, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

But he pointed out that his late parent’s math was a bit off for once because she didn’t included her sons in their love triangle.

