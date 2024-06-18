Hollywood

Kevin Costner says he’s left ‘bruised’ from divorcing Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner analyzed ‘tough times’ as a ‘single father’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
Kevin Costner talks about being ‘bruised’ from divorcing Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner analyzed ‘tough times’ as a ‘single father’

Kevin Costner seemingly hinted at his messy divorce proceedings with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner while opening up about being “bruised” by life.

On Monday, June 17, he appeared for an interview on The View, calling himself a “single father” when talking about his three kids with former spouse.

At one point, panelist Sara Haines inquired how the actor handles things “when stuff hits the fan” for a peek into his personal life.

Responding to this, he said, “I have had life take some bites out of me, and I have to look at myself as a movie. I know I'm just a person, but who am I going to be?”

“These tough times have been more a moment for me to look outward and make sure the people around me are all right,” Kevin Costner added.

Possibly, he was referring to his children at that instance because they’re close to both him and their mother, and making sure that they’re not hurt in the divorce process is a parent’s job.

The celebrity went on, “I know I’m bruised, I know where I’m at. I’ve been really lucky, really lucky in my life. That doesn’t mean I haven’t been bruised.”

“I’ve taken some big bites out of life, and life has taken some really big bites out of me. I know who I want to be in the movies, and I think I know who I need to be in my life,” Kevin Costner concluded.

