Millie Bobby Brown rejoices 'Enola Holmes' joining Madame Tussauds

Millie Bobby Brown shares her joy over joining Madame Tussauds

  by Web Desk
  June 18, 2024
Millie Bobby Brown expressed excitement and pride as her iconic character, Enola Holmes, joined the prestigious Madame Tussauds collection.

The Stranger Things star, who plays the role of Sherlock Holmes' sister in the movie series spin-off, expressed her feelings during the informal reveal of the wax figure at the tourist spot on Baker Street in London.

“It’s a huge achievement for me being a woman,” Brown told Madame Tussauds.

The Damsel star noted, “I’m really excited not only just to be a wax figure, but for a Enola to have that opportunity. It’s a big inspiration for so many young girls and I think this is a really big step so I’m very grateful.”

She continued, “I think there was just a huge gap in the creative business for young women.”

“Growing up, I did not have a young female British lead, you had Harry Potter, but Hermione was his sidekick, and to have a female British lead, really lead with with strength and power and set her own beauty standards,” Brown added.

She further said, “I think it’s needed in this world right now and I think there was just a gap for it, it really spoke to me and I felt it could speak to my generation.”

Expressing it as an honor, Brown revealed, “I think that character is a huge inspiration to some young girls and I think it’s a good role model for girls who look up to, she’s strong, and she’s independent, and she leads with her heart and I think that that’s great.”

