St. Vincent gets impressed by Taylor Swift’s 'Cruel Summer' success

St. Vincent gushes over Taylor Swift‘s dedicated fanbase, Swifties, who made Cruel Summer hit nearly five years after the album’s release.
St. Vincent wrote the hit track with Taylor’s producer Jack Antonoff for her 2019 album, Lover.
The Cruel Summer was released earlier this year as a single, a few years after Lover was released.
During a recent conversation with Billboard, St. Vincent applauded Taylor’s fanbase, “Not because it isn’t a great song. It’s indicative of the time we’re in, where a song from many albums ago that wasn’t even a single at the time.”
She went on and shared, “the fans go, ‘No, this one — we pick this one.’ And then they march it up the charts,” she shared before adding, “That’s completely a testament to her fan base being so powerful.”
The American singer has also previously gotten candid about the Lover Story cronner’s work ethics.
She told People, “She’s just so incredibly intelligent and so hardworking. That’s a given. I am so incredibly blown away and amazed by Taylor’s fans because they are just a force of nature.”
For the unversed, Cruel Summer reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.