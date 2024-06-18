Sabrina Carpenter vouches for ‘talented’ pal Jack Antonoff amid criticism

Sabrina Carpenter has slammed down all the trolls as she vouches for her “talented” pal Jack Antonoff amid criticism.
Jack has been getting trolls for his monolithic influence on the music industry.
During a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, Sabrina gave a message for Jack’s critics,
“Fuck them all.”
She further praised him, “I think he’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met.”
The Please Please Please crooner also highlighted Jack’s famous collaborations and revealed that many of them were possible due to his “talent.”
He has previously worked with Taylor Swift,Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Florence and the Machine, Carly Rae Jepsen, Clairo and many more.
Sabrina continued, “When he’s in a room, he’s able to literally touch every instrument in the room and make it sound magical. He also works very fast, which I really appreciate because I work very fast.”
Recently, the renowned singer has reflected on her debut performance at Wembley Stadium.
She posted a touching Instagram post and captioned it, "Brina’s first wembleyyyy thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball. 80,000 of you singing along did not feel real :’) you’ve been so good to me UK thank you!!!!"
The post included snaps from Sabrina's captivating show, along with images of her fans.