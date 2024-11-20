Entertainment

Dua Lipa drops release date of FIRST live album

The 'Dance The Night' singer to makes announcement about upcoming ‘special’ album

  • by Web Desk
  • November 20, 2024
Dua Lipa drops release date of FIRST live album
Dua Lipa drops release date of FIRST live album

Dua Lipa has dropped the release date of her first ever live album after the success of her third studio album, Radical Optimism.

On Tuesday night, November 19, 2024, the New Rules crooner announced that she’ll be releasing a very “special” album next month.

The upcoming album was recorded live at The Royal Albert Hall in London, one of the world’s most famous and iconic venues.

Taking to Instagram, Dua wrote, “It’s official. Live from The Royal Albert Hall, the album, December 6. Hearing my songs and performing them in this form for the first time was the most special experience, and now they’re yours, pre-order now !!!”


The caption continued, “@itv broadcast will be live 8th December and @CBStv on 15th December for the full experienceeee.”

She even posted multiple pictures and clips to show behind-the-scene process.

In one shot, Dua was taking a centre stage in a glamorous red dress. Another video featured her practising for the performance in PJs.

Moreover, it was also announced that Elton John will be a part of the repertoire. He’ll most likely perform Cold Heart live.

Notably, the release date of Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall is December 6, 2024.

Cillian Murphy pays emotional tribute to ‘Peaky Blinders’ late icon
Cillian Murphy pays emotional tribute to ‘Peaky Blinders’ late icon
Sabrina Carpenter performs Katy Perry’s ‘fav song’ at Short n' Sweet show
Sabrina Carpenter performs Katy Perry’s ‘fav song’ at Short n' Sweet show
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy debuts bold look at Sabrina Carpenter’s show
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy debuts bold look at Sabrina Carpenter’s show
Liam Payne's funeral takes place in England one month after tragic death
Liam Payne's funeral takes place in England one month after tragic death
Florence Pugh reveals 'mind-boggling moment of her life after PCOS diagnosis
Florence Pugh reveals 'mind-boggling moment of her life after PCOS diagnosis
Nicole Kidman reacts on viral Tom Cruise divorce celebration meme
Nicole Kidman reacts on viral Tom Cruise divorce celebration meme
'Peaky Blinders' cast faces emotional setback amid film's production
'Peaky Blinders' cast faces emotional setback amid film's production
Selena Gomez dons adorable bunny onesie for Sabrina Carpenter’s concert night
Selena Gomez dons adorable bunny onesie for Sabrina Carpenter’s concert night
Kim Kardashian shares candid family photos featuring Kris Jenner and kids
Kim Kardashian shares candid family photos featuring Kris Jenner and kids
Rapper NBA YoungBoy admits to fraud charges in Utah drug case
Rapper NBA YoungBoy admits to fraud charges in Utah drug case
Kim Kardashian befriends Elon Musk’s new Tesla robot
Kim Kardashian befriends Elon Musk’s new Tesla robot
‘One Tree Hill’ star Paul Teal breathes his last at 35
‘One Tree Hill’ star Paul Teal breathes his last at 35