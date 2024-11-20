Dua Lipa drops release date of FIRST live album

Dua Lipa has dropped the release date of her first ever live album after the success of her third studio album, Radical Optimism.
On Tuesday night, November 19, 2024, the New Rules crooner announced that she’ll be releasing a very “special” album next month.
The upcoming album was recorded live at The Royal Albert Hall in London, one of the world’s most famous and iconic venues.
Taking to Instagram, Dua wrote, “It’s official. Live from The Royal Albert Hall, the album, December 6. Hearing my songs and performing them in this form for the first time was the most special experience, and now they’re yours, pre-order now !!!”
The caption continued, “@itv broadcast will be live 8th December and @CBStv on 15th December for the full experienceeee.”
She even posted multiple pictures and clips to show behind-the-scene process.
In one shot, Dua was taking a centre stage in a glamorous red dress. Another video featured her practising for the performance in PJs.
Moreover, it was also announced that Elton John will be a part of the repertoire. He’ll most likely perform Cold Heart live.
Notably, the release date of Dua Lipa Live From The Royal Albert Hall is December 6, 2024.