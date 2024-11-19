‘One Tree Hill’ star Paul Teal breathes his last at 35

One Tree Hill actor Paul Teal is no more!
The actor, who was famed for his character Josh Avery in the seventh season of the 2003 American TV series, One Tree Hill, breathed his last at the age of 35 on Friday, November 15, 2024.
Teal’s death was confirmed by his agent, Susan Tolar Walters, in a statement provided to CNN. The actor died “after a courageous battle with cancer,” said Walters.
Walters’ statement also noted, “His remarkable talent, along with his gentle spirit, has left an indelible mark on all of us fortunate enough to have known him. The loss we feel in our hearts is immeasurable.”
Taking to Instagram Story, Teal’s fiancée, Emilia Torello, shared the news of the Good Behavior actor’s death and penned an emotional tribute to her late lover.
“You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail. While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day,” she wrote.
Torello continued, “The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”
While speaking to TMZ, Emilia Torello talked about Paul Teal’s cause of death, revealing that the actor was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer this April.
To note, Paul Teal was starred in several movies and tv shows, including The Walking Dead, Outer Banks, Good Behavior, and The Staircase.