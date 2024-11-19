John Stamos takes BOLD step to show ‘solidarity’ with cancer-battling Dave Coulier

John Stamos is indeed a friend sticking through all thick and thin!
Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 18, the Muppets Haunted Mansion actor shared a short string of images to express “solidarity” with his cancer-battling pal Dave Coulier.
The My Big Fat Greek Wedding actor, 61, took an extremely bold step to extend his support to Coulier, and also penned a heartfelt tribute, sending his pal strength to fight against the disease.
In the carousel, the opening image featured the longtime pals posing together. While The Surreal Life actor was captured with his head shaved, Stamos sported a baldcap to express solidarity.
“Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier,” wrote John Stamos in the caption.
He continued, “You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you.”
The actor also appreciated Coulier’s wife, Melissa Coulier, for being an amazing and supporting wife and wrote, “P.S. - @melissacoulier is the most wonderfulest - your true life line!”
Next slide in the carousel showcased the Never Too Young To Die actor sharing laugh with Dave Coulier as he helped him shave his head.
The third slide featured both Stamos and Melissa kissing Coulier’s bald head.
“Sending love and prayers to Dave and his family. And to you, sweet John,” commented actress Rita Wilson on the post.
“We love you, so much,” penned Melissa Coulier.
Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “You're the sweetest @johnstamos and Dave you've got this more with @melissacoulier by your side. Praying for you Dave.”
To note, John Stamos and Dave Coulier worked together in 1987 sitcom Full House.