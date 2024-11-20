Entertainment

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy debuts bold look at Sabrina Carpenter’s show

Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and many other celebrities attended Sabrina Carpenter’s L.A concerts

  • November 20, 2024
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, stepped out in style in her latest outing.

The 12-year old girl stole the spotlight at the Sabrina Carpenter’s second Short n’ Sweet tour stop in Los Angeles with her fashion statement.

In the viral pictures posted by Page Six, Blue donned a white pleated mini skirt teamed with a gray tube top and cowboy boots.

She also flaunted her makeup skills by using red lipstick marks on her face and her thigh, a design that Sabrina herself has been sporting on her outfits.

Blue is the oldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who also share seven-year-old beautiful twins, Rumi and Sir.

Previously, the songstress got candid about her pre-teen daughter’s talent during a chat with PEOPLE.

She shared, "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels. But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

Beyoncé’s mother chimed in, "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always."

On the work front, Blue will star alongside her mom in Mufasa: The Lion King, where she will voice the role of Kiara, Nala's daughter.

Mufasa: The Lion King will release on December 20, 2024.

