Nicole Kidman reacts on viral Tom Cruise divorce celebration meme

The Perfect Couple actress revealed the truth behind the iconic 2001

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Nicole Kidman has finally set the record straight, revealing the truth behind the viral meme that seemingly depicted her celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise.

On Monday, The Perfect Couple actress revealed the truth behind the iconic 2001 image while speaking to British GQ for her Men of the Year cover story.

Kidman, 57, spoke out against the popular idea that she is heading outside with her arms lifted in relief after her divorce was finalised.

She commented on the photo, “That’s not true.”

“That was not me,” she said, before clarifying, “That was from a film. That wasn’t real life. I know that image!”

A Family Affair actress referred to her picture in which she donned a patterned top, green capris and sneakers in the throwback snap, but she did not specify the movie to which she was referring.

The meme gained significant attention in September when Jenna Dewan shared it on Instagram Stories following the resolution of her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Kidman and Cruised tied the knot in 1990, with the couple adopting daughter Isabella, 31, and son Connor, 29, before separating in 2001.

