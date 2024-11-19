Entertainment

'Peaky Blinders' cast faces emotional setback amid film's production

'Peaky Blinders' film is currently under production in Birmingham at Digbeth Loc studios

  by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
'Peaky Blinders' cast faces emotional setback amid film's production

Peaky Blinders' cast has been dealt an emotional setback during the filming of their highly anticipated movie

On Tuesday, the Peaky Blinders team turned to Instagram to express their grief over the demise of costume designer Stephanie Colie.

Collie, the UK costume designer, has died at the age of 60 on October 26 at St Christopher’s Hospice in London, following a terminal cancer diagnosis six months previously.

She crafted the iconic look of the Peaky Blinders cast.


In a shared note it is stated, “We were so saddened to learn of the passing of costume designer Stephanie Collie.”

It is added, “Stephanie's incredible work in our first series was key to creating the iconic look od the Peaky Blinders, and has gone on to inspire so many people all around the world. Our love and thoughts are with her family.”

Expressing the sorrow the fans also took to the comment section to share their grief.

One fan wrote, “Rest in peace, was an absolutely great soul and huge artist.”

Another noted, “May her soul rest in peace.”

To note, the heartwerenching news came amid the filming for the new Peaky Blinders movie, which was start in September 2024, shot in Birmingham at Digbeth Loc studios.

In June 2024, Netflix confirmed that a Peaky Blinders movie would be happening with Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby.

