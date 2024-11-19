Kim Kardashian shares candid family photos featuring Kris Jenner and kids

Kim Kardashian gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her family life, sharing a series of adorable photos featuring her four children and mom Kris Jenner.
Sharing the heartwarming moments with her four kids, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, alongside her mother, this SKIMS founder turned her Instagram account to post the family moments.
The carousel of images featured a snap from momager's 69th birthday on November 5, Kardashian and her kids sported matching pyjamas that had Jenner’s face printed on them.
With her arm around Saint, the mother of four was next to North, as Chicago embraced her older sister, while Psalm positioned himself in front of Jenner.
In a shared series of images, Kim also dropped a selfie of herself wearing a pink sweater, then a snap of the interior of a car, followed by a picture of herself alongside French fashion designer Michèle Lamy.
She also shared the snap showcasing her belly button piercing.
The Kardashians star also posted an adorable selfie with her daughter Chicago, who held a peace sign in her hands while sitting on the couch.
In her carousel, the last photo featured the coloured snap of Kardashian wearing the Jenner pyjamas with her mom and kids.
She penned the caption for the series of family moments, ”Life lately.”
To note, Kim Kardashian shares her 4 children, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 with ex-husband Kanye West.