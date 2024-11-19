Entertainment

Selena Gomez dons adorable bunny onesie for Sabrina Carpenter’s concert night

The 'Emilia Pérez' star attended Sabrina Carpenter's LA concert with her 11-year-old sister, Gracie

  • November 19, 2024
Selena Gomez turned heads in a playful pink bunny onesie as she attended Sabrina Carpenter's LA concert with her 11-year-old sister, Gracie.

The Only Murder In The Building star along with her sister and beau Benny Blanco attended the Please Please Please songstress’ third and final LA show at the Kia Forum, during her Short n' Sweet Tour.

Gomez garnered the attention of the crowd as she stepped out in a pink bunny onesie and slippers for the show.

The Calm Down singer complemented her cute look with matching pink sunglasses and silver rings while tucking her brunette locks into her onesie hood.

P.C Dailymail
P.C Dailymail

She also posted a snap with her sister on Instagram, captioning it with a special message, “One of my favourite nights for my sissy and her friends.”

To note, Selena Gomez's fun night out with sister and beau came after her stunning rare appearance at the Governors Awards.

Gomez took to Instagram to share glimpses from the night where she looked gorgeous in a glamourous black dress.

Donning a black shimmery customised dress by Ralph Lauren that featured white collars and cuffs on the long sleeves, the Single Soon singer stunned her fans with her appearance.

She penned the caption, Thank you to @theacademy for hosting the Governors Awards and inviting me and our @emiliaperezfilm family ALSO thank you to @ralphlauren for making a beautiful dress!! So appreciative!”

