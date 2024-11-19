Entertainment

Florence Pugh reveals 'mind-boggling moment of her life after PCOS diagnosis

The 'We Live in Time' star shared her life-altering decision at a young age

  by Web Desk
  November 19, 2024
Florence Pugh opened up about the "mind-boggling realization" she faced at 27 when she learned she needed to freeze her eggs.

While conversing on Dear Media’s SHE MD podcast, the We Live in Time star shared her life-altering decision at a young age with Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, aka, “Dr. A.”

She said, “I had this sudden feeling that I should go and get everything checked. I'd had a few weird dreams, I think my body was telling me.”

Pugh went on to say, “She asked if I’d ever had an egg count done and I was like, “No what do you mean? I'm so young. Why do I need an egg count?' ”

The Oppenheimer star was later diagnosed with PCOS and endometriosis after she had her egg count.

Dr A suggested Pugh freeze her eggs after her diagnosis.

Pugh added, “It was just so bizarre because my family are baby-making machines. My mom had babies into her forties. My gran had babies throughout …”

She continued, “ And then of course, I learned completely different information, at age 27, that I need to get my eggs out, and do it quickly, which was just a bit of a mind-boggling realization, and one that I'm really lucky and glad that I found out when I did because I've been wanting kids since I was a child.”

The Black Widow actress said she’d heard of PCOS but “didn't think that it was something that is common.”

Pugh mentioned that after the diagnosis she took major steps to alter her lifestyle and she became more proactive for her future.

