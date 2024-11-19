Entertainment

Kim Kardashian befriends Elon Musk’s new Tesla robot

'The Kardashians' star posted a friendly video with a $20,000 - $30,000 Tesla Optimus robot

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Kim Kardashian shared a hilarious video with Elon Musk’s new Tesla robot.

The SKIMS founder posted a clip of herself interacting with a Tesla Optimus robot, which is seemingly very expensive with prince ranging between $20,000 - $30,000.

Kim, who already owns a Tesla Cybertruck, introduced herself to the the humanoid robot with enthusiasm.

She said with excitement while making a heart shape with her right hand, “Hi! Can you do this? I love you? You know how to do that?”

The Kardashians star then asked, “OK, what should we do?” before suggesting, “Let’s go for a run. That running move gets me every time.”

Their sweet interaction didn’t stop there, but Kim also played lighthearted game of Rock, Paper, Scissors with the machine.

“Oh, you’re a little slow,” she teased the robot during the game and notted, “I beat you.”

Shortly after Kim posted the clip on X (formally known as Twitter), her fans poked fun at her for interacting with a robot instead of humans.

A user wrote, “All kardashians need to touch grass, especially Kim. She needs to read the room.”

Another added, “why is she like that? Instead of her family and loving kids this stupid girl would interact with an expensive machine.”

Kim’s new post comes after she got candid about the struggles of a single parent last week.

