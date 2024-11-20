Liam Payne's funeral takes place in England one month after tragic death

Liam Payne, who passed away at the age of 31 in a tragic incident, will be finally buried in his home country.
The late musician was one of the member of a wildly popular boy band, One Direction, from 2010 to 2016.
He died on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
As British outlets, the funeral will be a private ceremony in the Home Counties outside central London.
Liam’s former 1D bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan will seemingly be attending the funeral alongside other friends and family.
A source told The Sun, “His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send off he deserves. Liam may have been a global superstar but to [parents] Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy.”
"We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” the tipster added.
Liam was born in Wolverhampton, England, on August 29, 1993. He studied at St Peter's Collegiate School in Compton.
The late icon is survived by his parents, Karen and Geoff; and two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola.