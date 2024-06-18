Celine Dion gets emotional on standing ovation at NYC documentary premiere

Celine Dion was moved to tears as she thanked her children and received a standing ovation at the New York City premiere of her documentary.
During the premiere of I Am: Celine Dion in New York City, an upcoming Prime Video documentary, the My Heart Will Go On singer was invited on the stage to share her views about the documentary.
“Of course, I wouldn't be here without the daily love and support from my wonderful children,” Dion said.
She expressed her gratitude to Dr. Amanda Piquet, who is her doctor, and to Irene Taylor Brodsky, who works as a documentary filmmaker.
Dion noted, “And thanks to you, my fans, your presence in my journey has been a gift beyond measure. Your never-ending love and support for all the issues have delivered me to this moment."
The I’m Alive singer quipped, "One of the stories you will hear from me in this movie as I was reading, learning about my condition. I compared myself — and I'm not saying this because we're in New York — but I compared myself to an apple. Oh, it sounds like we made it up, but I did, and I was in Las Vegas.”
“When I said to myself that I compared myself to an apple from a tree, [I said], ‘I don't want you [fans] to wait in line anymore if I don't have any shiny apples for you,’” she continued.
Dion said, “So a couple of days ago, I saw a message from a fan and it said, ‘We're not here for the apple. We’re here for the truth.’”
She said, while wiping her tears, “I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my friends in my life,”
René-Charles joined her on stage, who brought her a tissue. “Thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you.”
“I hope to see you all again very soon,” she concluded as she was met with a standing ovation.
I Am: Céline Dion set to release on Prime Video on June 25.