Rihanna makes somber appearance after attending dad's funeral

Rihanna has landed in Los Angeles after attending the funeral of her father Ronald Fenty in Barbados.
She was accompanied by her partner A$AP Rocky and their children for the funeral.
Her father passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 70. Ronald was laid to rest on Tuesday, July 8, at Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.
As per Daily Mail, the grieving singer was spotted holding on tightly to a bouquet of flowers as she arrives in LA on Sunday, July 13.
The Grammy winner, 37, who is expecting her third child, looked relaxed after her long flight. She opted for a casual look with a beige hoodie and a pair of loose-fitting black denim cargo pants.
Rihanna’s thick long dark hair was pulled away from her face via a series of braids as the long locks cascaded down her back.
The Umbrella crooner completed the look with dark sunglasses, a diamond necklace and a pair of comfy sneakers.
She was spotted arriving at the airport alongside a family member or an assistant, who was carrying several items from the flight.
Notably, Rihanna has not issued any personal statement on the death of her father, with whom she had a very complicated relationship.