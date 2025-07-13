Scooter Braun gushes over Justin Bieber’s album weeks after their settlement


Scooter Braun is showing support for Justin Bieber’s album, Swag praising the pop star for “pouring his soul” into the music.

The Schoolboy Records founder extended his praise to the Peaches singer new album Swag album following they reached a multimillion-dollar financial agreement, calling it “the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date.”

Braun took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share his appreciation for Beiber, he wrote, “It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters,”

The former manager wrote that he had the “privilege of witnessing” his “growth” for nearly two decades.

He wrote that “there comes a time when an artist fully steps into their own — and that’s what he’s done here.”

“He poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run,” Bieber’s former mentor continued.

The record exec added, “I’ve played no role in this one, but as someone who’s always believed in him, I’m incredibly proud and impressed and genuinely enjoying the music.”

Calling Daisies his personal favorite, Braun urged followers to stream the album and support what he called an “authentic voice.”

To note, this praise came after Braun and Bieber reached a settlement on an ongoing financial dispute.

The agreement settled as Bieber agreed to pay $26 million owed to Braun as part of an advance he received from AEG Presents for his canceled 2022 Justice tour.

