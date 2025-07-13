Billie Eilish's on-stage birthday wish for bandmate wins over fans in London

Billie Eilish gave a birthday shoutout to her bandmate, Jane Dillon Horner, during her iconic musical performance in London.

The 23-year-old American singer-songwriter melted fans' hearts after singing the Happy Birthday song for her backup singer in the middle of her concert. 

A fan shared a video on TikTok, showing the singer urging her crowd to sing along and wish Jane a very happy birthday.

Eilish also turned to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 12, to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to her fellow singer.

The Ocean Eyes crooner shared a never-before-seen photo alongside Jane while seeing the other side of the camera.

"Birfday Jane @janedillonhorner," the nine-time Grammy-winning artist penned over the image.

Re-sharing the singer's post, Jane wrote, "I LOVE YOU!!!!!"

Billie Eilish and Jane Dillon Horner have performed several times together, as they recently appeared on stage for a joint performance during the musician's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in Australia.

They kicked off the night by delivering an electrifying performance of Eilish’s soulful rendition, WILDFLOWER, in Australia.

About Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour: 

For those unaware, Billie Eilish is currently on her seventh ongoing tour, The Hit Me Hard and Soft, which supports her third studio album of the same title, which she released in May last year.

The headline-grabbing tour commenced on September 29, 2024, and will conclude on November 23, 2025. 

