Lola Tung spills exciting beans about ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3

Lola Tung has opened up “love triangle” in The Summer I Turned Pretty season three.
The 22-year old actress, who stars as Benny, had an on and off screen romance with the Fisher brothers Conrad ( played by Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (played by Gavin Casalegno).
During a chat with Teen Vogue, she said, “I think we see with a lot of these love-triangle stories, people want the leading girl to end up with someone. When people have an attachment to the characters, they want to see it come together at the end. I’m so grateful that they care so much.”
Lola added, “Please don't threaten to kill someone if something doesn't go your way — I promise you, it's not that serious. Jenny [Han] is so smart and she cares so much about the story and making it the best story that it can be. It will be okay.”
The American actress also looked back on her journey on the show, noting that she started when she was 18 and wrapped up her role by the time she was 22.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season three is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 16.