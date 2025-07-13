Jennifer Lopez drops Spanish tour snaps after debuting Ben Affleck diss track

Jennifer Lopez drops Spanish tour snaps after debuting Ben Affleck diss track  


Jennifer Lopez has stunned her fans after releasing never-before-seen glimpses of her ongoing concert tour, JLo Live in 2025.

The actress-turned-singer turned to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, July 12, to share exclusive snaps from her headline-grabbing musical show in Spain.

Lopez kicked off her post with a close-up portrait of herself, wearing a glittery dress along with an eye-catching hat, while performing live on stage.

The other slide showed the On the Floor hitmaker captured a sticky note with a moving message that reads, "I am trusting the journey."

Lopez scribbled the caption, "Tour be like…#JLoLiveIn2025 @cole.dab."

For those unaware, the Ain’t Your Mama crooner’s JLo Live in 2025 marks her first major concert tour in six years, as her last tour, It’s My Party was wrapped up in 2019.

Jennifer Lopez debuts revenge song for Ben Affleck: 

These concert tour snapshots from Lopez come a day after she seemingly debuted a revenge song for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, with whom she parted ways in August 2024.

According to media reports, at one point during her performance, she addressed her fans while opening up about her recent sufferings due to lack of sleep.

She further remarked that during her challenging phase of life, she wrote a song which she wanted to deliver to her fans.

"This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night," the mom-of-two noted.

She continued, "The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me," leaving fans to speculate whether she took a brutal jab at Ben Affleck."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez relationship timeline: 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, officially declared single earlier this year after a year of messy legal divorce.   

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Justin Bieber uses ‘creative freedom’ after splitting from ex-manager
Justin Bieber uses ‘creative freedom’ after splitting from ex-manager
Justin Bieber is now ‘fully free’ to create music after ‘breaking away from Scooter Braun’

Justin Bieber, Hailey celebrate release of 'Swag' with romantic date night

Justin Bieber, Hailey celebrate release of 'Swag' with romantic date night
The ‘Sorry’ singer ends his long musical hiatus with the release of his seventh studio album, 'Swag'

Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker
The 'Bad Boys For Life' actress debuted her first baby bump at the Academy Awards last year

Tom Holland reveals best film set experience ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ release
Tom Holland reveals best film set experience ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ release
‘The Odyssey’ featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya is set to release in July next year

Zara McDermott sings along at boyfriend Louis Tomlinson’s Zurich show
Zara McDermott sings along at boyfriend Louis Tomlinson’s Zurich show
Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson first sparked dating rumors in March and went Instagram official next month

Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy look smitten while filming 'Deserve Each Other'

Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy look smitten while filming 'Deserve Each Other'
Directed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn, 'Deserve Each Other' is based on the same novel by Sarah Hogle

James Brolin reveals he was nearly cast as James Bond in 'Octopussy'
James Brolin reveals he was nearly cast as James Bond in 'Octopussy'
James Brolin reveals that he was nearly cast as James Bond in 'Octopussy' after Roger Moore initially stepped back from the franchise

Kelly Clarkson packs Las Vegas setlist with fan-favourite songs
Kelly Clarkson packs Las Vegas setlist with fan-favourite songs
Kelly Clarkson has 15 more shows slated for the residency across July, August, and November