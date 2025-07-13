Jennifer Lopez drops Spanish tour snaps after debuting Ben Affleck diss track  

Jennifer Lopez has stunned her fans after releasing never-before-seen glimpses of her ongoing concert tour, JLo Live in 2025.
The actress-turned-singer turned to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, July 12, to share exclusive snaps from her headline-grabbing musical show in Spain.
Lopez kicked off her post with a close-up portrait of herself, wearing a glittery dress along with an eye-catching hat, while performing live on stage.
The other slide showed the On the Floor hitmaker captured a sticky note with a moving message that reads, "I am trusting the journey."
Lopez scribbled the caption, "Tour be like…#JLoLiveIn2025 @cole.dab."
For those unaware, the Ain’t Your Mama crooner’s JLo Live in 2025 marks her first major concert tour in six years, as her last tour, It’s My Party was wrapped up in 2019.
Jennifer Lopez debuts revenge song for Ben Affleck:
These concert tour snapshots from Lopez come a day after she seemingly debuted a revenge song for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, with whom she parted ways in August 2024.
According to media reports, at one point during her performance, she addressed her fans while opening up about her recent sufferings due to lack of sleep.
She further remarked that during her challenging phase of life, she wrote a song which she wanted to deliver to her fans.
"This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night," the mom-of-two noted.
She continued, "The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me," leaving fans to speculate whether she took a brutal jab at Ben Affleck."
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez relationship timeline:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, officially declared single earlier this year after a year of messy legal divorce.