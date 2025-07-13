Khloé Kardashian spends quality time with kids at Color Run event 

Khloé Kardashian is enjoying the Color Run event with her kids and their close pals!
The 41-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, July 12, to release the rare photos of her kids, True and Tatum, from the recent kids festival.
Kardashian knows how to spend quality time, especially with her children, as she posted a carousel of images celebrating the vibrant event outdoors.
In another footage, the Good American founder is seen playing and dancing in a serene garden alongside her siblings’ kids, including Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian and others.
The other lighthearted video clip showed the kids spreading colours while excitedly running towards the other side of the garden.
For the Color Run event, the reality TV star-turned-businesswoman opted for a white shirt and black shorts, which she paired with a purple scarf.
The mom-of-two penned a moving caption for her post, "Color Run 2025. Mine and True’s 3rd year doing the colour run. This year we got some more recruits and we couldn’t have been happier! Memories."
Fans reaction over Khloé Kardashian's post:
Kardashian’s Color Run event’s post quickly touched the hearts of her fans, making them mesmerized with the kindest nature of The Kardashians star, with one fan commenting, "The best auntie in the world !!!!"
"You are an outstanding human being," another penned.
A third user added, "Koko best auntie and mom vibe awards go to."
"Khloé is an excellent mom and auntie. No denying that!!!" a fourth noted.
For those unaware, Khloé Kardashian shares her two kids, True and Tatum, with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.