BLACKPINK partners with Fanatics for Los Angeles stop of 'Deadline' tour

BLACKPINK has rubbed shoulders with a global digital sports platform, Fanatics and Complex, for their upcoming musical shows in Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Fanatics and Complex made a collaboration with the iconic Korean group for the grand opening of their Los Angeles pop-up before the band’s performance in So-Fi Stadium.

The digital sports company inaugurated a grand opening of their pop-up, which features merchandise from the recently launched Fanatics and Complex League collection, alongside the group.

Notably, the sports platform also offered the latest collection of sports teams from LA, including their hoodies, t-shirts and hats.

Another girl group-focused pop-up is being held in LA on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The group is holding pop-ups in other cities along the tour, including New York and Chicago, on July 25 and July 27.

According to the official website of Fanatics and Complex, they encouraged their fans to buy the merchandise on their official website, along with the MLB Shop and NBA Store.

Everything about BLACKPINK's concert tour Deadline: 

This update comes after BLACKPINK kicked off their latest tour, Deadline, earlier this month in Goyang, South Korea.

During their headline-grabbing tour, they debuted their new single, Jump, which they did on Friday, July 11. 

The four-member group commenced a two-night run at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Saturday, July 12. 

