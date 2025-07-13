Drake responds to anti-Kendrick Lamar chants at Wireless Festival show

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Drake has seemingly addressed “F**k Kendrick” chats during Wireless Festival’s second night.

The pop icon is headlining all three nights of the Wireless Festival in London, known as Drake & The Mandem shows, making it his first UK festival performance in six years.

He told the crowd, “Three nights headlining, three different sets, three different vibes. Name another artist that can do that and bring him up here and we can clash right now,” igniting chats from his fans against his longtime rival Kendrick Lamar.

After listening to the chants, Drake requested, “Chubbs, grab me a shot, I'll drink to that,” before adding, “Y’all thought y’all could knock The Boy off for real?”

The rapper shared the stage with UK artists on July 12 including Central Cee, J Hus, and Dave.

He praised the other singers, “London rappers are the best lyricists in the world. No disrespect to America, but nobody in the world can out-rap London rappers. This is the highest level – this is what I aspire to be.”

Drake concluded the show by performing Rich Baby Daddy with Sexyy Red and Knife Talk with 21 Savage.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Billie Eilish's on-stage birthday wish for bandmate wins over fans in London
Billie Eilish's on-stage birthday wish for bandmate wins over fans in London
The 'WILDFLOWER' crooner is currently on her seventh ongoing tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Rihanna makes somber appearance after attending dad's funeral
Rihanna makes somber appearance after attending dad's funeral
Rihanna lands in Los Angeles after following the funeral of her father in Barbados

Jennifer Lopez drops Spanish tour snaps after debuting Ben Affleck diss track

Jennifer Lopez drops Spanish tour snaps after debuting Ben Affleck diss track
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in August last year after spending two years together

Sydney Sweeney may become ‘next Bond girl' after ‘Euphoria’ release
Sydney Sweeney may become ‘next Bond girl' after ‘Euphoria’ release
Sydney Sweeney gets approval of new ‘James Bond’ director Denis Villeneuve to star in upcoming film

Justin Bieber uses ‘creative freedom’ after splitting from ex-manager
Justin Bieber uses ‘creative freedom’ after splitting from ex-manager
Justin Bieber is now ‘fully free’ to create music after ‘breaking away from Scooter Braun’

Justin Bieber, Hailey celebrate release of 'Swag' with romantic date night

Justin Bieber, Hailey celebrate release of 'Swag' with romantic date night
The ‘Sorry’ singer ends his long musical hiatus with the release of his seventh studio album, 'Swag'

Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker
The 'Bad Boys For Life' actress debuted her first baby bump at the Academy Awards last year

Tom Holland reveals best film set experience ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ release
Tom Holland reveals best film set experience ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ release
‘The Odyssey’ featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya is set to release in July next year