Drake responds to anti-Kendrick Lamar chants at Wireless Festival show

Drake has seemingly addressed “F**k Kendrick” chats during Wireless Festival’s second night.
The pop icon is headlining all three nights of the Wireless Festival in London, known as Drake & The Mandem shows, making it his first UK festival performance in six years.
He told the crowd, “Three nights headlining, three different sets, three different vibes. Name another artist that can do that and bring him up here and we can clash right now,” igniting chats from his fans against his longtime rival Kendrick Lamar.
After listening to the chants, Drake requested, “Chubbs, grab me a shot, I'll drink to that,” before adding, “Y’all thought y’all could knock The Boy off for real?”
The rapper shared the stage with UK artists on July 12 including Central Cee, J Hus, and Dave.
He praised the other singers, “London rappers are the best lyricists in the world. No disrespect to America, but nobody in the world can out-rap London rappers. This is the highest level – this is what I aspire to be.”
Drake concluded the show by performing Rich Baby Daddy with Sexyy Red and Knife Talk with 21 Savage.