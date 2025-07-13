Cher wows in Rome with soulful performance at Dolce & Gabbana party

Cher brought a dazzling blend of glamour and music to the Dolce & Gabbana party.
On Saturday, July 12, the Believe singer attended the star-studded event on Via Veneto Street, which is one of the most expensive and lavish hotspots in Italy.
During the high-end fashion designer's bash, Cher mesmerized the attendees with her soulful musical performances, belting out the lyrics of some of her iconic hit songs.
The 79-year-old singer first took the stage in a racy outfit featuring a lace black dress, which had a red built-in corset.
Cher complemented her dazzling look with a matching long black wig and subtle nude makeup, looking as elegant as ever.
Later on, the music legend changed into a blonde wig to match her khaki green two-piece, which consisted of a tailored shirt top and bottoms.
Cher also posted glimpses of her second look on her Instagram account, in which she could be seen performing onstage.
“A little Rome moment,” she wrote in the caption, tagging the official account of Dolce and Gabbana.
The appearance marks as Cher’s first after her son, Elijah Blue Allman briefly got hospitalized after suffering a drug overdose in June.
Currently, Cher is working on her next album, which she said will "probably my last" during an event in London, last year.