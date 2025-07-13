Kim Kardashian sparks speculation over $10 million Birkin bag purchase

Kim Kardashian’s video with $10 million Birkin bag has sparked speculations about potential purshace.
According to US Weekly, The Kardashians star on Saturday, July 11, shared a video featuring original Birkin bag which is inspired by late actress Jane Birkin who died in July 2023.
Kardashian followed up the post with a series of texts from various people, all wondering if she had purchased the bag, which sold for €8.6 million ($10.1 million) at auction on Friday, July 10.
“ Are u the winner of the first Birkin bag?” one text read.
“Please tell me you bought that Birkin,” another friend texted.
Turns out, and despite Kardashian’s hints and her friends’ speculation, the bag ultimately went to Valuence Japan, Inc., in Minato-ku, Tokyo, who placed their bid through Maiko Ichikawa, Country Head of Sotheby’s Japan.
The Associated Press reported that the auction began at $1 million and the bag had bids placed in person and via phone. The final four bids were for €6.2 million, $6.5 million and $6.8 million.