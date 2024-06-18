Royal

Why Kate Middleton seems ‘invisible’ in family picture with Prince William?

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s official page wished the Prince of Wales on Father’s Day

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
Kate Middleton seemed “‘invisible” in the family picture with Prince William and her kids.

On Father’s Day, their official Instagram page posted a family picture featuring everyone but Kate.

“We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day,” the post’s caption read.

The father’s day post was signed off with “G, C, & L,” which are the respective initials of Prince William’s three younglings in order: Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6).

During a conversation with Mirror, Judi James, a leading communication professional, shared the message behind Kate’s absence in the family picture.

She revealed, "Kate’s presence is poignant as she is the one apart and invisible here, watching William in a moment with their children. But Kate, William and the children all share the same view, showing they all share their plans for the future."

Jude continued, "Photographed from the back view, they avoid actually communicating with the camera. It suggests this is an intimate and loving moment caught rather than a ‘show pony’ one posed to please the viewer."

The viral picture was taken in Norfolk, near Sandringham Estate. 

Royal News

