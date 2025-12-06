Swedish Royals celebrate Princess Sofia’s 41st birthday with striking portrait

Princess Sofia is growing prettier with each passing year!
The Duchess of Värmland has rung in her 41st birthday on Saturday, December 6, and the Swedish Royal Family is celebrating the special day with a stunning portrait.
Taking to Instagram, the royals marked Sofia’s birthday, writing, “Today H.K.H. Princess Sofia turns 41!”
Accompanying the caption was a striking new portrait, showing Prince Carl Philip’s wife exuding breathtaking charm in a chic black ensemble.
Keeping her look minimal, the princess wore a delicate necklace and light makeup to highlight her beautiful facial features.
Meanwhile, Sofia’s ash brown wavy locks, parted in the mid perfectly framed her face.
Royal fans’ reactions:
The heartwarming post of the Swedish Royal Family garnered lovely reactions and wishes from fans.
“Happy birthday Princess Sofia,” wished one, while another gushed, “Sofia is such a beautiful princess.”
A third added, “Best wishes to you beautiful and sweet Sofia.”
Meanwhile, a fourth lovingly penned, “Thank you so much for sharing this gorgeous picture! Wishing a very happy birthday to the beautiful & lovely Princess Sofia today, she deserves the best of the world! I hope she’s having a very peaceful and happy day alongside her family and friends!”
Who is Princess Sofia?
Born on December 6, 1984, Princess Sofia is a member of the Swedish Royal Family as the wife of Prince Carl Philip – the second child and only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.
Before marrying the Duke of Värmland in 2015, Sofia was a model and reality TV star.
The royal couple are parents of four children - Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Prince Julian and Princess Ines.