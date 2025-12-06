Royal

Kate Middleton pens heartfelt note after hosting Christmas Carol Service

Kensington Palace shares Princess Kate’s special message with delightful highlights after Together at Christmas Carol Service

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
After hosting a glittering Christmas carol service, Princess Kate has warmed hearts with a sweet message.

On the official Instagram Stories of the Prince and Princess of Wales joint account on Friday, December 5, Kensington Palace shared the future queen’s heartfelt note in which she expressed gratitude to all the guests who joined her at the glitzy event.

Alongside a photo of two of the guests, Kate’s message read, “Thank you everyone who joined us at Westminster Abbey this evening, who do so much to foster love and connection in their communities and beyond.”

P.C. Instagram/princeandprincessofwales
The palace also shared a video and a carousel of vibrant highlights from the festive ceremony, featuring Princess Kate making dazzling arrival with Prince William and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In the gallery, the royals dropped a particularly heartwarming photo of Her Royal Highness with her youngest kid, sharing smiles as they talked about something.

Moreover, the series of snaps and the clip also showed Catherine warmly greeting the guests, the Waleses praying at the carol service, and the breathtakingly decorated Westminster Abbey.

“Together at Christmas 2025,” one of the two posts’ caption stated, adding, “A wonderful evening at Westminster Abbey, welcoming some of the most inspiring people making a difference in the lives of others.”

Kate Middleton first hosted the Together at Christmas Carol Service back in 2021.

