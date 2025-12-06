Queen Mary spreads holiday joy at annual reception without King Frederik

Queen Mary hosted the annual Mary Foundation Christmas reception at Amalienborg Palace, spreading festive cheer with collaborators—even as King Frederik was absent from the seasonal gathering.
On Friday, the Danish Palace posted a series of images featuring Queen Mary performing royal duties as she welcomed collaborators of the Mary Foundation to Amalienborg Palace for the annual Christmas reception.
For the outing, she was seen radiating warmth with a bright smile, wearing a chic black long-sleeve top, highlighted by striking white lace cuffs that added a touch of sophistication to her outfit.
She complemented the look with a statement dark blue beaded necklace, delicate gold drop earrings and her natural makeup and subtle rings completed the ensemble.
The Palace penned the caption, “Traditionally, Her Majesty the Queen today welcomed Mary Foundation's collaborators to a Christmas reception at Amalienborg, where merry Christmas were wished and thanked for the year that has passed.”
They added, “The annual reception is held in Frederik VIII's Palace, where guests gather over mulled wine and apple slices. Since its establishment in 2007, the Queen has been chairman of the Mary Fonden, which works for a society where everyone feels belonging.”
Notably, Queen Mary marked multiple solo appearances without King Frederik after the Danish Royal Family announced Christmas plans.