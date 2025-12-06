Sarah Ferguson hit with explosive new scandal weeks before Christmas

Sarah Ferguson’s endless scandals have added yet another explosive controversy to her list of troubles.
On Saturday, December 6, GB News shared a bombshell update, reporting that the former Duchess of York – who recently faced heavy media and public scrutiny and lost multiple patronages – has been hit with a shocking new blow.
The outlet shared that a lifestyle app called vVoosh supported by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ex-wife obtained over £1 million from taxpayers; however, it never released even a single product, according to new records.
In the past, the mother of two regarded herself as the company’s ambassador and was an investor.
Founded by Sarah’s close pal Manuel Fernandes, vVoosh aimed to give users “the power to Find, Plan, Share, Live, and Remember all the things you love to do - and those you're yet to try.”
It was also shared that the company collapsed into administration last month, marking yet another business linked to the ex-Duchess of York to fail in recent months.
Notably, several charities and organizations cut off their ties to Sarah Ferguson in September after her 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced, exposing the author’s links to the late American sex offender.
Along with her former husband Andrew, the mother of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice has also been forced to evict the Royal Lodge by January 31, 2026, after King Charles stripped of their royal titles.
The latest blow to Sarah Ferguson comes just weeks ahead of Christmas 2025.