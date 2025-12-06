Prince William 'tormented' as Kate Middleton worry for Prince Harry deepens

Kate Middleton has left her husband Prince William feel "tormented" with her deepening anxiety over Prince Harry rift.
The Princess of Wales - who is known for being the "peace maker" in the Royal Family, has been urging the future king to forgive his younger brother and his wife, Meghan Markle to heal the rift.
However, William hasn't budge despite Catherine's continuous efforts to mend ties between The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.
Now just days after it was reported that Kate and William will likely to attend the 250 Independence Day of the US with Donald Trump, the future Queen is urging her husband to use this trip as an opportunity to reunite with Harry.
"Kate hates that things are so ugly between William and Harry, she says it literally keeps her up at night," a source told Closer magazine.
"She feels like it’s this cloud hanging over everything, even if William won’t admit that it’s tormenting him, she can see that it is," they added.
The insider further claimed that "She completely understands his perspective but at the same time she empathizes with Harry in a way very few people inside the family do."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Family feud with their first bombshell interview to the American host Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
Later on, the couple kept taking sharp public jabs at members of the firm on various occasions.
The duke in his controversial memoir Spare - published in 2023 - went even further as he aired Royal Family's dirty laundry, worsening his rift with them.
