Royal

Meghan Markle makes surprise contact with estranged dad after Harry’s plea

The Duchess of Sussex father Thomas Markle had the three-hour surgery on Wednesday evening after a blood clot cut off circulation

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  |
Meghan Markle has made contact with her estranged father, Thomas Markle following his emergency leg amputation.

As per GB News, the spokesperson of the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she "has reached out to her father" after he underwent "life-saving treatment" in which he is said to have had his leg amputated.

A spokesman went on to say, "I can confirm she has reached out to her father."

Meghan reportedly got in touch with her estranged father on Friday evening, amid indications that she has made attempts to contact him previously.

Previously, it was confirmed that Meghan’s father had the three-hour surgery on Wednesday evening after a blood clot cut off circulation, turning his lower leg black.

Markle's son, Thomas Jr, also confirmed his father had the operation of Thursday night, saying: "My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly.”

He added, "I took him to a local hospital, and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated.”

Thomas Jr, continued, "There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed, and it was a case of life or death."

To note, Markle’s estrangement from Meghan dates back to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, and he has never met Archie, Lilibet, or the Duke of Sussex.

The update of reconnection came after it was reported that Prince Harry has been quietly urging Meghan Markle to connect with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, following his recent hospitalization.

