Royal Family breaks silence after Kate Middleton's new cancer recovery update

Royal

Buckingham Palace shares two major updates just hours after Kate’s health report

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
King Charles' office has shared two major updates just hours after Royal insider break silence on Kate Middleton's health.

Prior to The Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas Carol Service, a palace source gave exclusive update regarding Kate's recover - who is in remission from cancer since January of this year.

As per GB news, an insider told, "It's still an ongoing process."

They continued, "but I think this year has felt much more normal than anyone had expected, or even dared to hope."

"We will see the pace of things continue in the same vein without any great change. But the shoots of recovery are definitely there," added the source, about Kate's health after cancer - which she was diagnosed with in January 2024.

Shortly after the reliving update on Catherine's recovery from cancer, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared two crucial updates.

First post featured The Duke of Kent's photos with the German president Frank-Walter as he laid a wreath in the ruins of the old cathedral.

The caption alongside the post read, "On the final day of the State Visit, The Federal President and Ms. Büdenbender, alongside The Duke of Kent, laid a wreath in the ruins of the old cathedral."

It continued, "Coventry was twinned with Kiel and Dresden in Germany over their shared experience of bombardment during the Second World War."

"For decades, The Duke of Kent has played an active role in fostering British-German reconciliation. The Duke has served as Royal Patron of the Dresden Trust since its creation in 1993 and of the British German Association since 1994," the post added.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace also shared a delightful update on Princess Anne's recent Royal engagement at St. James' Palace.

"Congratulations to everyone who received honours at this week’s Investiture ceremonies, hosted by The Princess Royal at St James’s Palace," read the caption alongside the photos of Anne and recipients of the honours.

"The Reservicing Programme at Buckingham Palace means that a number of ceremonies are being held at St James’s for the first time since the pandemic," it further updated Royal fans.

It is pertinent to mention, King Charles and Queen Camilla were notably absent from this year's Together at Christmas Carol Service - held at Westminster Abbey in London on  December 5.

