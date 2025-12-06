Royal

Kate Middleton receives public message from Eugenie after Carol Service snub

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie missed Kate Middleton's 'Together at Christmas' carol service on December 5

  By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Kate has reportedly received a public message from Princess Eugenie following her absence from the royal Christmas Carol Service.

Andrew’s daughter shared a message after she and sister Beatrice missed Kate Middleton’s “Together at Christmas” carol service on December 5, which they were invited to but couldn’t attend due to prior commitments.

Princess Eugenie, 35, took to Instagram Stories after the event on Friday to say she and her sister were sorry to miss it.

"Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family," Eugenie wrote.

She added, "Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service," she said, tagging the official Instagram handle that Prince William and Princess Kate share.

Eugenie concluded the post, "What an amazing message of love and hope."

She posted the message alongside a photo of the carol service program resting on a Christmas tree branch, resharing a shot originally from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram Stories.

Notably, their absence came amid Andrew’s royal fallout as he lost his titles and honours.

During the challenging time for Andrew’s family Kate Middleton reportedly supported the royal sisters and wanted their inclusion within the family as she has extended invitations to Eugenie and Beatrice for her Together at Christmas carol service.

A palace aide claimed, "Catherine has long kept personal ties with Beatrice and Eugenie. Inviting them to occasions such as the carol service quietly signals that they are still respected members of the family, despite their parents' highly publicized troubles."

To note, Kate’s Christmas service was attended by several members of the royal family, including her husband, their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and more.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also not seen at Westminster Abbey for the event.

