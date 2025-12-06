Kate Middleton drops surprise statement after magical Christmas carol service

Royal

The Princess of Wales hosted the 2025 Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey this week

  By Fatima Hassan
Kate Middleton has shared a special message after hosting several celebrities and Royal Family members for this year's Christmas celebrations.  

The Princess of Wales released a carousel of photos featuring British celebrities, who performed at Westminster Abbey on her joint Instagram account with Prince William on Friday, December 5.

Alongside the snaps, Kate Middleton also penned a special message that read, "Thank you to the remarkable performers and readers from this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service."

"Your words and music filled the Abbey with warmth and the spirit of Christmas!" the mom-of-two stated in the caption.

For the fifth annual Christmas Carol service, the future Queen re-wore a fur-trimmed coat, which she opted for at a Royal event in 2020.

As per the tradition, Catherine was the first one to arrive at the Westminster Abbey to host the event, accompanied by her husband, Prince William and her three kids, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis. 

However, among the celebrities was Canadian actor and comedian Eugene Levy, who recently sat down with Prince William for a revealing interview, and was one of the surprise attendees. 

Actress Kate Winslet, Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward, Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, the Duchess of Gloucester, and James Middleton were also in attendance. 

Kate Middleton has been hosting the "Together at Christmas" Carol service since 2021, at Westminster Abbey.  

