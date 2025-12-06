Meghan Markle’s sister blasts Duchess after she contacts hospitalised dad

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Markle has taken a sharp swipe at The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry.
Samantha has broken her silence just hours after Meghan reportedly reached out to her estranged dad - Thomas Markle, who was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, December 2, underwent a leg amputation surgery the next day.
On Saturday December 6, a post on X regarding the former Suits actress read, "After reports her father Thomas Markle is seriously ill, we hear Meghan has reached out to him to find out what’s happened/what his condition is."
Underneath the post, Samantha commented, "While talk is cheap so you can believe it if she and Harry put that on a private jet and into the best medical care in the United States until then it's just PR b*******"
While subtly demanding how Meghan and Harry should provide Thomas medical support in the US she penned, "When he heals a little bit, he should be on a plane into one of the best hospitals in the United States. Let's see Harry and Meghan step up to the plate."
Samantha didn’t stop there as she blasted Meghan in a scathing tweet that featured a plane flying across the sky with the words “GFY MEG” formed in its smoke.
Meghan Markle's dad and her mom, Doria parted ways when the duchess was only 3-year-old.
The father-daughter duo reportedly haven't spoken to each other since 2018 - when she tied the knot to Prince Harry.