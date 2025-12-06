Royal

Meghan Markle’s sister blasts Duchess after she contacts hospitalised dad

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Markle lambast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in scathing tweet

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Meghan Markle’s sister blasts Duchess after she contacts hospitalised dad
Meghan Markle’s sister blasts Duchess after she contacts hospitalised dad

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Markle has taken a sharp swipe at The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry.

Samantha has broken her silence just hours after Meghan reportedly reached out to her estranged dad - Thomas Markle, who was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, December 2, underwent a leg amputation surgery the next day.

On Saturday December 6, a post on X regarding the former Suits actress read, "After reports her father Thomas Markle is seriously ill, we hear Meghan has reached out to him to find out what’s happened/what his condition is."

Underneath the post, Samantha commented, "While talk is cheap so you can believe it if she and Harry put that on a private jet and into the best medical care in the United States until then it's just PR b*******"

Meghan Markle’s sister blasts Duchess after she contacts hospitalised dad

While subtly demanding how Meghan and Harry should provide Thomas medical support in the US she penned, "When he heals a little bit, he should be on a plane into one of the best hospitals in the United States. Let's see Harry and Meghan step up to the plate."

Samantha didn’t stop there as she blasted Meghan in a scathing tweet that featured a plane flying across the sky with the words “GFY MEG” formed in its smoke.

Meghan Markle’s sister blasts Duchess after she contacts hospitalised dad

Meghan Markle's dad and her mom, Doria parted ways when the duchess was only 3-year-old.

The father-daughter duo reportedly haven't spoken to each other since 2018 - when she tied the knot to Prince Harry.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kate Middleton drops surprise statement after magical Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton drops surprise statement after magical Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales hosted the 2025 Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey this week

Sarah Ferguson hit with explosive new scandal weeks before Christmas

Sarah Ferguson hit with explosive new scandal weeks before Christmas
The former Duchess of York gets embroiled in an embarrassing new controversy after a series of scandals

Prince William 'tormented' as Kate Middleton worry for Prince Harry deepens

Prince William 'tormented' as Kate Middleton worry for Prince Harry deepens
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton urges Prince William for Prince Harry reunion in US trip

Swedish Royals celebrate Princess Sofia’s 41st birthday with striking portrait

Swedish Royals celebrate Princess Sofia’s 41st birthday with striking portrait
The Duchess of Värmland, Princess Sofia, is the wife of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s only son, Prince Carl Philip

Queen Mary spreads holiday joy at annual reception without King Frederik

Queen Mary spreads holiday joy at annual reception without King Frederik
Queen Mary welcomed collaborators of the Mary Foundation to Amalienborg Palace

Royal Family breaks silence after Kate Middleton's new cancer recovery update

Royal Family breaks silence after Kate Middleton's new cancer recovery update
Buckingham Palace shares two major updates just hours after Kate’s health report

Kate Middleton receives public message from Eugenie after Carol Service snub

Kate Middleton receives public message from Eugenie after Carol Service snub
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie missed Kate Middleton’s 'Together at Christmas' carol service on December 5

Kate Middleton pens heartfelt note after hosting Christmas Carol Service

Kate Middleton pens heartfelt note after hosting Christmas Carol Service
Kensington Palace shares Princess Kate’s special message with delightful highlights after Together at Christmas Carol Service

Meghan Markle makes surprise contact with estranged dad after Harry’s plea

Meghan Markle makes surprise contact with estranged dad after Harry’s plea
The Duchess of Sussex father Thomas Markle had the three-hour surgery on Wednesday evening after a blood clot cut off circulation

King Charles, Camilla snub Princess Kate’s Christmas Carol service

King Charles, Camilla snub Princess Kate’s Christmas Carol service
Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Lord Frederick Windsor and Kate's parents attend Christmas concert

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on Kate Middleton's carol service

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on Kate Middleton's carol service
The Princess of Wales marked her fifth Christmas Carol Service this year at Westminster Abbey

Princess Kate joined by Prince William and kids at Christmas Carol Service

Princess Kate joined by Prince William and kids at Christmas Carol Service
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis step out for first time in 6 months at Kate Middleton's Christmas service