David Beckham faces ‘double standards’ allegation in ‘House of Beckham’

David Beckham has landed in hot water before the release of Tom Bower's upcoming book The House of Beckham.
David and Rebecca Loos’ rumored affair was brought up in the most-awaited book.
Tom highlighted the former footballer’s double standards, “The turning-point for Loos was realising Beckham’s double standards. After a meal for SFX employees at Madrid’s Hard Rock Cafe, Beckham did not leave a tip.”
He further wrote, “The following day, the waitress gave Loos a note for Beckham. Explaining that she survived on the tips, she expressed her anger that someone as famous and rich could be so mean.”
After reading the note, the father of four was “alarmed”, he gave the waitress “a thick wodge of euros.”
After David’s affair rumors broke out, his wife Victoria Beckham delayed moving to Spain.
Tom further continued, “Her life in Madrid was lonely and unhappy. Although she had everything money could buy she was isolated. With few friends, she was unwilling to learn Spanish. Her diet, rigorous exercise and chain-smoking reflected her anxieties.”
For the unversed, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham share four kids together.