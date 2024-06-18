Hollywood

David Beckham faces ‘double standards’ allegation in ‘House of Beckham’

Tom Bower's new book ‘The House of Beckham’ is expedited to release on June 20, 2024

  by Web Desk
  June 18, 2024
David Beckham has landed in hot water before the release of Tom Bower's upcoming book The House of Beckham.

David and Rebecca Loos’ rumored affair was brought up in the most-awaited book.

Tom highlighted the former footballer’s double standards, “The turning-point for Loos was realising Beckham’s double standards. After a meal for SFX employees at Madrid’s Hard Rock Cafe, Beckham did not leave a tip.”

He further wrote, “The following day, the waitress gave Loos a note for Beckham. Explaining that she survived on the tips, she expressed her anger that someone as famous and rich could be so mean.”

After reading the note, the father of four was “alarmed”, he gave the waitress “a thick wodge of euros.”

After David’s affair rumors broke out, his wife Victoria Beckham delayed moving to Spain.

Tom further continued, “Her life in Madrid was lonely and unhappy. Although she had everything money could buy she was isolated. With few friends, she was unwilling to learn Spanish. Her diet, rigorous exercise and chain-smoking reflected her anxieties.”

For the unversed, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham share four kids together. 

Hollywood News

Nicole Kidman bags 49th AFI Life Achievement Award
Brad Pitt's F1 film slated to release on THIS date: Deets inside
Priyanka Chopra gets ‘inspired’ by Angelina Jolie on Tony Award win
Sabrina Carpenter denies rumors of ending friendship with Taylor Swift
Kevin Costner says he’s left ‘bruised’ from divorcing Christine Baumgartner
Angelina Jolie gets new bold tattoo hinting at Brad Pitt divorce
Dario G star Paul Spencer passes away at 53
Scooter Braun officially leaves managing post after accusations
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘love addiction’ keeps crumbling their relationships
'House of Dragon' returns with more bloodshed in 'A Son for a Son' episode
Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren drop UNSEEN clip from Tony Awards
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne bags her first Tony Award