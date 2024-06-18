Trending

Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe

Diljit Dosanjh changes 'GOAT' lyrics in ‘The Tonight Show’ debut with Jimmy Fallon

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024


Diljit Dosanjh made a memorable debut on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, where he performed a special rendition of his hit song GOAT with updated lyrics to mark the occasion.

The Naina singer mesmerized the crowd with his electrifying performance his hit tracks G.O.A.T and Born To Shine.

Jimmy Fallon referred to Diljit as “the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet” and encouraged fans to attend his ongoing Dil-Luminati music tour throughout North America.

After his performance, he paused the music for a moment and sang the line “Mein hu Punjab” from his latest film Amar Singh Chamkila.

The host joined him on stage and exclaimed, “That is how you do it!”

Diljit responded while pointed at Fallon, singing, “Hollywood vich jine stars hai unade vich baitha sardar goriye”. The earlier lyrics referred to Bollywood and Khans.

The official instagram account of Fallon’s show also dropped the snippet of the thrilling performance along with a caption, “@diljitdosanjh performs “G.O.A.T.”! #FallonTonight”

Soon the video went viral, it sent the wave of excitement among fans, and they flooded the comment section with love and appreciation.

One fan wrote, “You’re bringing Punjab to the world! Epic bro! Waiting to see you again in Haryana.”

Another noted, “What a moment for Panjab.”

The third exclaimed, “What a moment for Panjab.”

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Diljit Dosanjh teaching Jimmy Fellon ‘Sat Sri Akal’

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Diljit Dosanjh teaching Jimmy Fellon ‘Sat Sri Akal’
Salma Hayek applauds Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne for Tony Awards win

Salma Hayek applauds Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne for Tony Awards win
Boston Celtics makes record of winning most NBA titles

Boston Celtics makes record of winning most NBA titles
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe

Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe

Trending News

Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Millie Bobby Brown rejoices 'Enola Holmes' joining Madame Tussauds
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans in awe with stunning Eid photos: See
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Durefishan Saleem's Eid photoshoot sets temperature soaring
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Sheheryar Munawar to tie the knot with 'Dobara' star Maheen Siddiqui?
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Who is Sara Ali Khan's partner-in-crime? Read to find out
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Taylor Swift gets emotional on stage after ex Joe Alwyn breaks silence on split
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
BTS transforms into minions for 'Despicable Me 4' surprise collaboration
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
BTS' RM sends ARMY into frenzy with rare OT7 Picture
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral, fans react
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Kylie Jenner showcases singing skills along with son her Aire: Watch
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Kate Middleton’s royal return linked to William’s ‘suspicious’ MI6 trip
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Taylor Swift tunes into grainy Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl ring ceremony LIVE