Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe

Diljit Dosanjh made a memorable debut on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, where he performed a special rendition of his hit song GOAT with updated lyrics to mark the occasion.
The Naina singer mesmerized the crowd with his electrifying performance his hit tracks G.O.A.T and Born To Shine.
Jimmy Fallon referred to Diljit as “the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet” and encouraged fans to attend his ongoing Dil-Luminati music tour throughout North America.
After his performance, he paused the music for a moment and sang the line “Mein hu Punjab” from his latest film Amar Singh Chamkila.
The host joined him on stage and exclaimed, “That is how you do it!”
Diljit responded while pointed at Fallon, singing, “Hollywood vich jine stars hai unade vich baitha sardar goriye”. The earlier lyrics referred to Bollywood and Khans.
The official instagram account of Fallon’s show also dropped the snippet of the thrilling performance along with a caption, “@diljitdosanjh performs “G.O.A.T.”! #FallonTonight”
Soon the video went viral, it sent the wave of excitement among fans, and they flooded the comment section with love and appreciation.
One fan wrote, “You’re bringing Punjab to the world! Epic bro! Waiting to see you again in Haryana.”
Another noted, “What a moment for Panjab.”
