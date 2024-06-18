Entertainment

Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charges

Justin Timberlake arrested in Sag-Harbor

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI-related charges
Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charges

Justin Timberlake was arrested on DWI-related charges in Sag Harbor.

According to Page Six, the police have confirmed the arrest of the Selfish singer.

Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for arraignment, according to an official from Sag Harbor Justice Court as reported by Newsday.

The Associated Press reported that the Friends With Benefits star had been in Long Island, New York.

According to TMZ, the insiders shared that the he was stopped by law enforcement shortly after starting to drive his car after spending an evening with friends at a nearby hotel.

However, there is currently no available information about the specifics of Timberlake's arrest.

Timberlake, aged 43, is currently touring for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and has two upcoming shows scheduled in Chicago and New York City.

This update came over the heels of Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with a touching note to his sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

He took to his Instagram to share the the heartfelt photos of his boys, whom he shares with wife-of-12-years Jessica Biel.

