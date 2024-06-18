Post Malone punches graphic tattoo on Steve-O’s face

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • June 18, 2024
Post Malone has presented American entertainer Steve-O with his first ever face tattoo!

Not only did the rapper gift this body art, he went as far to paint it on his friend’s forehead himself.

Maybe because the design is quite tongue-in-cheek kind of graphic, Post Malone thought of doing the honors to sketch it out with his own hands.

According to TMZ, Steve-O can now be nicknamed “d**kface” as his tattoo boasts a sensitive part of the male human body.

He recorded himself while getting inked up with it, just ahead of going on a cross-country comedy tour.

In the video available online on YouTube, the reality star was in obvious pain as Post Malone unleashed the inner artist on his face with fans cheering on, saying, “No pain, no gain.”

Steve-O decided to make people laugh by “sacrificing” this major part of his body only a day after celebrating his 50th birthday last Friday.

It’s not known whether he lost some kind of bet with Post Malone to endure this “humiliation,” but the fun activity is a reference to the Jackass movie.

