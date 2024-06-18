Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans

Pakistani pacer, Harris Rauf finally broke silence about his viral video of fighting with a group of fans.
A few days ago, a video of the cricketer went viral on the internet, where he can be seen with his wife when a group of around four to five men approached him, Geo News reported.
One of them said something to the bowler that provoked him. He could be seen racing towards the man with anger, while the other tried to stop him.
Rauf can be heard saying, “Is this how your father raised you?”
Rauf is currently in the US for the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Rauf responded to the video on Tuesday, June 18, with a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “I decided not to bring this on social media. But now that the video is out, I feel not to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support and criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parents and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions.”
Nitizens also supported the cricketers and urged fans to respect the players and their families.