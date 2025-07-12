Iga Swiatek makes history with 6-0, 6-0 win to claim first Wimbledon title

Poland's Iga Swiatek easily defeated American player Amanda Anisimova on Saturday, July 12, to win her first Wimbledon title .
Swiatek, who won her sixth Grand Slam title dominated the match with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Anisimova appeared nervous and off her game, which Swiatek used to her full advantage, wrapping up the match in just 57 minutes.
With this victory, Swiatek now became the first woman since 1911 to win a Wimbledon final without losing even one game.
Also, Swiatek has now won every Grand Slam except for the Australian Open.
After winning the match, the 24-year-old expressed her excitement, stating, "It seems super surreal. I didn't even dream, for me it was way too far. I feel like I am already an experienced player after winning the Slams before but I never expected this one," as per BBC Sports.
She went on to share, "This year I really, really enjoyed it and feel I improved my form here. I am always going to remember the opening of champagne bottles between serves! It is a sound that will keep me away at night!"
While cheering up her opponent, Swiatek said, "First I want to congratulate Amanda for an amazing two weeks. You should be proud of the work you are doing and I hope we will play more finals here."
After the match ended, the Princess of Wales came onto the Center Court to present the trophies to both the players.
Meanwhile, Amanda while trying to hold back her tears congratulated Swiatek on her victory.
She admitted, "I know I didn't have enough today but I will keep putting in the work and I hope to be back here one day."