Cristiano Ronaldo’s most iconic records that no rival has ever beaten

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history.
Ronaldo, even after turning 40 is still achieving remarkable feats not only in his football career but also outside the football world that no other person in the world has been able to reach until now.
Let's take a look at some of Ronaldo's records and achievements he has added to his name so far.
All-time goal scorer:
The Portuguese football star has scored 938 officials goals throughout his career and holds the record for most international goals by a male player.
UEFA Champions League leader:
CR7 holds the record for the most goals scored in UEFA Championship League history with a total of 140 goals.
Record club wins:
He has also won 844 matches in club football, which is the highest number of wins by any player while representing top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.
Highest-paid footballer:
Not only that, Ronaldo is also one of the highest-paid footballer in the football history, earning an estimated $275 million annually.
FIFA Club World Cup record:
The five-time Ballon d'OR winner is also the highest goal scorer in the history of the FIFA Club World Cup, with seven goals in just eight matches.
Most followed personality on social media:
The 40-year-old player is also the most followed person in the world on social media across platforms like Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) with over 1 billion followers in total which makes him the first person ever to reach this huge numbers of followers.
World Cup scoring record:
Ronaldo is the only man in the football history to have scored goals in five different FIFA World Cups in the years 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.
YouTube subscriber milestone:
He also became the fastest person ever to get both 1 million (in just 90 minutes) and 10 million (within 24 hours) subscribers on YouTube after launching his channel called "UR Cristiano."