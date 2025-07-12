Cristiano Ronaldo’s most iconic records that no rival has ever beaten

Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic records that no rival has ever beaten
Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic records that no rival has ever beaten

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history.

Ronaldo, even after turning 40 is still achieving remarkable feats not only in his football career but also outside the football world that no other person in the world has been able to reach until now.

Let's take a look at some of Ronaldo's records and achievements he has added to his name so far.

All-time goal scorer:

The Portuguese football star has scored 938 officials goals throughout his career and holds the record for most international goals by a male player.

UEFA Champions League leader:

CR7 holds the record for the most goals scored in UEFA Championship League history with a total of 140 goals.

Record club wins:

He has also won 844 matches in club football, which is the highest number of wins by any player while representing top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

Highest-paid footballer:

Not only that, Ronaldo is also one of the highest-paid footballer in the football history, earning an estimated $275 million annually.

FIFA Club World Cup record:

The five-time Ballon d'OR winner is also the highest goal scorer in the history of the FIFA Club World Cup, with seven goals in just eight matches.

Most followed personality on social media:

The 40-year-old player is also the most followed person in the world on social media across platforms like Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) with over 1 billion followers in total which makes him the first person ever to reach this huge numbers of followers.

World Cup scoring record:

Ronaldo is the only man in the football history to have scored goals in five different FIFA World Cups in the years 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

YouTube subscriber milestone:

He also became the fastest person ever to get both 1 million (in just 90 minutes) and 10 million (within 24 hours) subscribers on YouTube after launching his channel called "UR Cristiano."

Related
Read more : Sports

Carlos Alcaraz reaches third straight Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz
Carlos Alcaraz reaches third straight Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz
Alcaraz is now just one victory away by becoming the fifth man since the start of the Open Era to win Wimbledon three times in a row

Diogo Jota, brother to receive special tribute in Liverpool’s first match since tragedy
Diogo Jota, brother to receive special tribute in Liverpool’s first match since tragedy
Diogo and his brother died when their car went off the road and caught fire in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo surprises fans with Fatal Fury exclusive game update
Cristiano Ronaldo surprises fans with Fatal Fury exclusive game update
This update will be available on platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Charles Leclerc gets candid Lewis Hamilton car concerns in Ferrari
Charles Leclerc gets candid Lewis Hamilton car concerns in Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's car is set to undergo significant changes after new technical regulations

Max Verstappen visits Red Bull factory: Team meetup or major decision ahead?
Max Verstappen visits Red Bull factory: Team meetup or major decision ahead?
The Dutch F1 driver marked an appearance to the factory just a day after Christian Horner's dismissal

Arsenal makes history: Offers £1m for Olivia Smith in major move

Arsenal makes history: Offers £1m for Olivia Smith in major move
Arsenal has made key decision to strengthen its position after Champions League success

Iga Swiatek powers into first Wimbledon final with dominant victory over Bencic
Iga Swiatek powers into first Wimbledon final with dominant victory over Bencic
Swiatek, who powered into her sixth Grand Slam final set up a final match against American Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova stuns world no. 1 Sabalenka to reach first Wimbledon final
Amanda Anisimova stuns world no. 1 Sabalenka to reach first Wimbledon final
Amanda Anisimova defeated defeated Aryna Sabalenka with scores of 6-4 4-6 6-4