King Charles' haunting words to Prince Harry after Diana's death revealed

King Charles' chilling words following Princess Diana's tragic death have left a lasting impact on Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex detailed in his book Spare how his father sat on the edge of his bed and placed his hand on his knee to share the sad news with his youngest son.
Harry said that his dad, the British Monarch "looked at me in a funny way, a way he'd never looked at me before" when he revealed the news of his mother's death.
Explaining his thought pattern, Harry wrote: "She’s been taken to hospital, they'll fix her head, and we’ll go and see her. Today. Tonight at the latest."
But he quickly discovered that was untrue and that his mother had passed away.
Harry recounted his father's next words, saying they were, "They tried, darling boy." Sadly, I don't think she made it.
He shared, "None of what I said to him then remains in my memory"
Harry continued, "It’s possible that I didn’t say anything. What I do remember with startling clarity is that I didn’t cry. Not one tear."
To note Diana died in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997, at the age 36