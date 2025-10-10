Swedish Crown Princess Victoria takes new role during her trip to Osaka

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria visited the Expo 2025 World Exhibition in Osaka, Japan, without her husband, Prince Daniel.
On Friday, October 10, the Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to confirm Her Royal Highness’s meaningful engagement during her royal trip.
"Today, the Crown Princess visited the Expo 2025 World Exhibition Osaka. The Crown Princess visits Expo 2025 together with the State Council Erik Slottner to end Sweden's engagement in this year's world exhibition," the King Carl Gustaf’s office stated in the caption.
They continued explaining, "During the day, the Crown Princess visited the Nordic Pavilion to take part in its exhibition and meet parts of the staff. The Crown Princess also visited the pavilions of the United Nations, Japan, South Korea and Peru."
Shortly after she visited the World Expo in Osaka, the 48-year-old Princess met Japanese and Swedish representatives at a reception at the Nordic pavilion.
"On Saturday, the Crown Princess's visit to the World's Fair continues," the Swedish Royal Family concluded.
During her royal engagement, Crown Princess Victoria was not accompanied by her husband, Crown Prince Daniel.
To note that Princess Victoria is the daughter of the Swedish monarch, King Carl Gustaf, and his wife, Queen Silvia.
She is also the heir apparent to the Swedish throne, as the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf. If she ascends to the throne as expected, she would be Sweden’s fourth queen regnant and the first since 1720.