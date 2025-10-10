Prince Harry utters emotional words after King Charles, William reunion

Prince Harry reportedly grew emotional following a recent reunion of his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.
On October 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to attend the annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
After receiving the Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit's annual gala, Harry made an emotional speech on how their Archewell initiative, The Parents Network, supports parents and families impacted by online and social media harm.
"Tonight we're all here together to focus on what remains one of the most pressing pressing issues of our time...This is a pivotal moment in our collective mission to protect children and support families in the digital age, and we cannot do it without you," Harry said.
He added, “We knew this movement needed to grow.”
The Duke mentioned, "These families are not only up against corporations and lobbyists, many of whom spend tens of millions of dollars every year in suppressing the truth, but also algorithms designed to maximize data collection at any cost."
Notably, the statement came after Prince William and King Charles reunited in London for a rare joint engagement.
They attended a pre-COP30 evening at the Natural History Museum, a key event leading up to next year’s 30th United Nations Climate Change conference in Belém, Brazil.